WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Lonely death reminds us to keep in touch

We’ve seen thousands of sad stories in our time, but the case of a man found in his North Texas apartment three years after his death ranks right up there as one of the saddest.

Ronald Wayne White, believed to be a Navy vet working as a defense contractor, was last in contact with his mother in New York three years ago. He apparently moved several times and traveled extensively so several police departments told his family they couldn’t treat him as a missing person, his family said.

His body was recently discovered on the floor of his apartment when workers went investigating why some tenants weren’t using water for a while. Stunningly, the medical examiner ruled he had been dead three years.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about this case. But what we do know is that a man who lived his life in this community apparently went missing for three years and no one noticed he was gone.

It’s disheartening that society has reached such a threshold of disconnection that he could have no friend, no co-worker, no acquaintance to even check to see if he was alive or dead.

His rent was automatically deducted from his bank account once a month, police said. His car covered in dust was parked in the garage. Authorities don’t suspect foul play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}