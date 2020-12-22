WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING:: Mayor Pete will focus on infrastructure

What if someone in the federal government used the words “infrastructure week,” and the comment wasn’t taken as a sad, pathetic joke? Better yet, what if the incoming administration, with President-elect Joe Biden as our nation’s chief executive, saw infrastructure as a full-time job, not as something to be spoken of for a brief moment and then quickly forgotten?

Could happen. And should happen, too.

Biden’s choice to head the Department of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination this year, could be just the guy to help get our nation focused on infrastructure – roads and bridges and airports and dams and broadband Internet and so much more.

Anyone who paid even a bit of attention to the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries and the associated debates early this year had to be impressed by young Buttigieg. He is obviously whip-smart, can think on his feet, is well-spoken. Those who tuned into the debates might reasonably have felt that they were watching an up-and-coming Democratic star.