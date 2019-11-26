WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: ‘Medicare for All’ financing plan doesn’t add up

To get there, Warren diverts $6.1 trillion that states now spend on health care. Getting that money could require a lawsuit. Then she relies on the first of those shaky assumptions.

Warren assumes that Medicare for All would reduce the cost of prescription drugs by $1.7 trillion. That’s far more than what outside analysts — including those at the Urban Institute — have concluded.

Warren also assumes that health care spending would slow by $1.1 trillion over those 10 years. Even though the rate of growth has slowed under the Affordable Care Act, Warren’s estimate assumes much more in savings.

She predicts a savings of $1.8 trillion from lower administrative spending without private insurance expenses. Again, that’s higher than other estimates. She assumes that payments to doctors and hospitals would decline by almost $3 trillion. But setting those lower rates would be a huge political fight, and providers who opposed them might stop seeing patients.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Problems continue with finding that $20.5 trillion in revenue. Warren starts with $9.8 trillion from companies with employees of at least 50 employees. That’s the money they spend now on Medicare Part A payments, with employees paying the other half.