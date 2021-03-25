WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Military must get serious about domestic extremism

Among the unsettling revelations about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is the number of rioters who served in the military. Of the more than 300 people so far charged with crimes, at least 30 are veterans, and three are currently enlisted in either the Army Reserve or National Guard. The Pentagon believes some active-duty troops also participated in the siege.
In response, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered all military units to conduct a one-day “stand-down” to address extremism in the armed forces. That’s a good start, but the Pentagon shouldn’t stop there. The department should carry out a comprehensive policy review to upgrade the military’s tools for identifying extremists and their potential to commit acts of ideologically motivated violence.
The first task is assessing the scale of the problem. Last year, active-duty troops were arrested in connection with at least three far-right extremist plots, including an Army sergeant who allegedly attempted to conspire with a neo-Nazi group to stage an attack on his own unit.
The military should in any case be paying attention to deep-seated bigotry among some service members — and the possible nexus between white supremacy and anti-government extremism makes it all the more urgent.
The military should do more to target individuals susceptible to radicalization. The Pentagon should work with the FBI to give military recruiters and unit commanders access to the bureau’s database of tattoos signifying membership in extremist organizations. Training programs similar to those used by FBI counterterrorism investigators should be expanded to help recruiters spot warning signs among potential enlistees.
The military should also amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice to make active participation in domestic extremist activity a violation of military law. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs should coordinate with grassroots veterans’ organizations and law-enforcement authorities to disrupt efforts by extremist groups to recruit and radicalize former service members.
At the same time, U.S. officials should be careful not to overreach. Even as the Pentagon takes steps to root out domestic extremism, it should resist policies that trample on troops’ free speech and privacy rights. Investigations into the social-media histories of current and prospective service members should remain limited to those who display other signs of extremist proclivities, as well as troops whose jobs require top-secret security clearances.
The risk of violent domestic extremism among military personnel is concerning, but the Pentagon has the resources to manage it. A focused strategy to track and deter the threat would protect America’s troops and the democracy they are sworn to defend.
