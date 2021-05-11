WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Momentum for expanding Medicare to those younger than 65

Mr. Brown has described the proposal as a step toward universal coverage — one that would help those approaching retirement who find it difficult to afford health insurance or out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Giving people in the 50-64 age bracket the option of participating in the Medicare program would take the most expensive people out of the private insurance markets, which could drive down overall costs. It also would benefit people forced into an early retirement or late-career people who would like to retire or who need to retire for health and family reasons but who stay on the job just for the insurance benefits.

Allowing 50- to 64-year-olds into Medicare is not the cure for all that is wrong with health care and it does pose some challenges. Current estimates are that the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund, which funds the Medicare Part A hospital insurance, could become insolvent by 2024. It will be critical for Congress to address this issue before adding a new age group to the program.

For practical reasons — both economic and political — the solutions for American health insurance and health care are likely to be incremental. Lowering the age for Medicare eligibility is one incremental idea that moves the discussion in the right direction.

the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0