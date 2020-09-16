WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: More and more, home is where the living is

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We can add an item to the list of similarities between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Depression — the percentage of young people living at home.

A Pew Research Center analysis of monthly census data found that in July, 52% of young adults (those 18 to 29) lived with one or both of their parents. That’s up from 47% in February.

It is the highest percentage since the end of the Great Depression, when the 1940 census showed 48% of young adults lived with their parents. Pew notes the peak may have been higher during the worst of the Depression in the 1930s, but no data exists for that period.

The 1950 and 1960 censuses showed a decline in the share of young adults living with parents. However, the monthly share in the Current Population Survey has been above 50% since April; it had not happened in 34 years that CPS data has been available on young adults’ living arrangements.

In February, 24 million young adults were living with their parents. By July, the total had climbed by 2.6 million — 2.1 million of whom were in the 18-to-24 age group. “Most in this youngest age group already lived with their parents, but the share grew to 71% in July from 63% in February,” Pew researchers found.