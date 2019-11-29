WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Move quickly on FAA safety reforms

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration appear to be making significant progress on 737 MAX safety. But much work remains to improve federal policy guiding aircraft certification.

Shortcomings were revealed, and troubling questions about Boeing raised, as the press, technical experts and Congress examined system flaws leading up to crashes of 737 MAX planes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, killing 346 people.

Congress must hold the FAA accountable and move quickly to improve its governing legislation. The FAA must also be transparent and expeditious as it improves the certification process. The urgency of this work will not be reduced after the 737 MAX returns to service, expected early next year.

Changes are needed, and not just for safety. They’re necessary to restore the credibility of the U.S. regulatory system, which must be trusted globally as providing a reliable seal of approval on U.S.-built airplanes and other products.

That reputation is seriously tarnished by revelations that the FAA relinquished too much product-certification authority to manufacturers.

The agency must explain publicly how it’s implementing safety recommendations of the National Transportation Safety Board and an international technical review panel convened in June.