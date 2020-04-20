WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Navy troubles: Fighting force shouldn’t be mired in politics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United States Navy is dysfunctional, with a failure of command from the top down. Instead of projecting an image of the most potent fleet in the world, the Navy has run aground in a mire of bad decisions and foolish chest-thumping by civilian and military leaders.

The fate of Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commander of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, displays a disconnect between Navy leadership and sailors. The fate of the crew shows leadership didn’t care about the growing COVID-19 spread aboard the ship until the press publicized their plight.

Capt. Crozier deserves an investigation conducted by an independent monitor to determine whether his removal from command was justified.

Officers do not get command of carriers by mistake. Capt. Crozier was well-vetted and proven in service before he was given command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. His crew knew that he was competent and cared about the welfare of his men and women in uniform.

Capt. Crozier was frustrated as the virus began to spread among his crew. He went to the chain of command, got little response and then issued an email to other officers warning them of the situation.

That letter was leaked to the press.