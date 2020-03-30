WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Not too early to consider what's next

Coronavirus enables a less tribal, more ingenious America. Let’s not backslide
Once again humanity is humbled, this time not by fire, earthquake or tornado. Instead a wee creature our naked eye cannot see commandeers the Earth — yet another killer reminder that many forces dwarf us cocky-to-a-fault mortals. So we learn anew that in nature we’re but temporary components of perpetual systems much bigger than ourselves.
For most of us, the less than draconian demand is that we stay secluded — incarcerated at home with our loved ones. We know teenagers who dutifully avoid their early-to-rise parents by sleeping from 3 a.m. until the crack of 2 p.m. There being no immunity to family frictions in tight quarters, social distancing at times necessitates spousal distancing — like teenagers, a survivable inconvenience.
Meanwhile the contagion, as if with a mind of its own, searches for fresh human hosts. For those among us who contract the disease COVID-19, as we see in daily news coverage, the effects range from discomfort to oxygen starvation to harrowing death.
Whatever our individual fates as this ghastly pandemic unspools, each of us can find solace in the ways that millions of Americans are responding. Less than one week into a stay-home mandate, the concern people are showing for one another is evident and, we hope, long lasting.
THE OTHER EPIDEMIC: RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS
There always will be outliers — arrogant me-firsters who refuse to conform to new rules. The criminals who strafe streets shall always be with us. Our focus instead is on the vast majority of citizens abruptly awakened to the urgent needs of the less fortunate souls around them.
In their stoicism, their generosity to one another and their astonishing patience with the restrictions that now dictate their lives, these next-door heroes evoke author Sebastian Junger’s account of World War II London during the Blitz. The peril then was more vivid, even if today’s peril kills just as indiscriminately, just as impersonally. He writes of Londoners’ voluntary subservience to constraints as they resisted a shared enemy: “ … the crowd policed themselves according to unwritten rules that made life bearable for complete strangers jammed shoulder to shoulder” on cold, wet floors.
Today, by contrast, we live an inverted exercise that seeks to keep us apart. Yet a similar ethos of We’re-all-in-this-together is rewriting our social contract. We see the random acts of kindness everywhere — the impromptu willingness of strangers to inconvenience themselves for one another by hauling packages, the household fostering of forlorn shelter animals, the drop-offs of food for first responders whose midshift lunch joints are closed.
WHEN OPPORTUNITY BREEDS INGENUITY
If some people cope by rebuilding frayed social bonds, others cope by rising to a challenge: How can I surmount this episode’s limitations, small and large?
Consider the many residents of cities who’ve put teddy (and other) bears in front windows. For neighborhood parents dealing with cooped-up kids, this small gift encourages “bear hunting” — family strolls with little people waving to ursine creatures indoors.
Or consider the Zooming of America — the rapid (we won’t say viral) adoption of video conferencing from Zoom and other providers online.
Look with admiration at the workarounds. The innovations. The ingenious solutions.
‘SAFE SPACES,’ REIMAGINED
This emergent altruism, these reinventions of our routine protocols, speaks to a welcome togetherness. Welcome, but unfamiliar.
For two-plus decades we Americans have divided ourselves, more avidly than we had before, into tribes. Suddenly we find ourselves, yes, all in something together. The phrase “safe spaces” abruptly refers less to protecting frail egos than to sheltering one another from deathly danger.
In a few weeks, as during emergencies past, we’ve become a more serious, more other-oriented people. The optimist who celebrates this knows it’s early, that this vast mutual aid society is as novel today as is the coronavirus.
IT’LL BE HARD. BUT WE CAN DO THIS
Like the other great forces of nature, every pandemic subsides. Then what?
If Americans want to preserve our suddenly less tribal, more ingenious, other-oriented communities, we can do that. How? Paradoxically, each of us has to keep nurturing this communal spirit … one by one.
