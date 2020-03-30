WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Not too early to consider what's next

Coronavirus enables a less tribal, more ingenious America. Let’s not backslide

Once again humanity is humbled, this time not by fire, earthquake or tornado. Instead a wee creature our naked eye cannot see commandeers the Earth — yet another killer reminder that many forces dwarf us cocky-to-a-fault mortals. So we learn anew that in nature we’re but temporary components of perpetual systems much bigger than ourselves.

For most of us, the less than draconian demand is that we stay secluded — incarcerated at home with our loved ones. We know teenagers who dutifully avoid their early-to-rise parents by sleeping from 3 a.m. until the crack of 2 p.m. There being no immunity to family frictions in tight quarters, social distancing at times necessitates spousal distancing — like teenagers, a survivable inconvenience.

Meanwhile the contagion, as if with a mind of its own, searches for fresh human hosts. For those among us who contract the disease COVID-19, as we see in daily news coverage, the effects range from discomfort to oxygen starvation to harrowing death.