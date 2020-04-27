WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Officials causing mask confusion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

If you’re confused by the conflicting messages the public has received on the necessity — or uselessness — of wearing a mask in public, you’re not alone. Of the many sound guidelines and safety suggestions delivered over the past month to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is one area where health officials have been far too slow to react, and alarmingly indecisive.

At first we were told not to buy masks because it would diminish the supply for the medical professionals who need them most. That was the Twitter message from the U.S. surgeon general on Feb. 29, who added that masks “are NOT effective in preventing (the) general public from catching” the coronavirus.

Even if that may not have made complete sense — how do masks protect health care workers if they can’t protect the public? — most Americans were willing to set aside the skepticism and leave the masks for those in the medical field.

Over the intervening weeks, as more information about the ever-changing novel coronavirus came out, researchers learned that asymptomatic and presymptomatic individuals could spread the virus before they were sick. Wearing a mask, researchers said, could help stop infected people from spreading the virus to others.