WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: One way to help small businesses survive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust millions of American small businesses into crisis mode, as they scramble for the cash they need to get through to more normal times. One way Congress can help: Protect them from predators looking to take their money and leave them bankrupt.

Bloomberg News has reported extensively on the “merchant cash advance” companies that prey on plumbers, pizzerias, nail salons and other small businesses across the country. They skirt lending laws by structuring their products as advances against future revenue. They employ bucket-shop marketing tactics, offering seemingly sweet deals that obscure outrageous fees and interest rates sometimes exceeding 400%. Their collection practices border on extortion, ranging from draining bank accounts without business owners’ knowledge to surprise visits from a guy named Gino.

Now, entrepreneurs are particularly vulnerable, as lockdowns slam the economy and federal aid fails to reach many of those most in need.