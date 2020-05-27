WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Pandemic amplifies broadband access limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Working from home and online learning have become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered offices and schools. What has also become clear, unfortunately, is that millions of Americans are at an extreme disadvantage caused by limited internet access in their communities.

Just as roads, bridges and dams are important parts of the nation’s infrastructure needs, so too is reliable high-speed internet access. Congress must commit funding for programs that improve service to those parts of the country where it is lacking.

The Pew Research Center found that 1 in 4 Americans have no high-speed internet access at home, either because the residence is in a rural area with limited service or because service is too expensive.

That has created a multitude of problems during the pandemic, especially for students whose coursework has shifted to online during stay-at-home directives.

Elected officials across the country have been suggesting that people use wifi access at libraries, schools, nonprofits and other organizations that still offer connectivity. In some parts of the country, that means students and teachers are completing coursework while sitting in cars in parking lots where internet access is available.