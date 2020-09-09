WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Pandemic runs up nation's debts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government continues to pile on massive long-term debt. Some is the cost of fighting the pandemic. Some is the result of fiscal intemperance. And yes, some is the consequence of gridlock on entitlement reform.

The end product is the same. We’re digging deeper and deeper fiscal holes for future generations.

The latest evidence of this comes from the Congressional Budget Office’s recent predictions that the 2020 budget deficit will exceed $3 trillion for the first time in the nation’s history. But it’s the trend behind that prediction that should cause consternation.

Just prior to the start of the Great Recession in 2007, the national debt was 35% of GDP. This year, federal debt is expected to skyrocket to 98% of GDP, up from 79% at the end of last year, and will surpass 100% next year. By the end of the decade, federal debt could be as much as $41 trillion — more than twice the size of the current economy.