WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Pandemic underscores importance of child care

Until a year ago, parents' struggles to find quality, affordable child care were largely considered a personal problem. Just another thing to juggle when working while raising kids.

The pandemic upended that conventional wisdom, as work and family obligations collided. With child-care centers shuttered, providers scarce, and schools and workplaces operating remotely, the system's shortcomings became everyone's problem and, increasingly, a public-policy issue.

The Child Care for Working Families Act, reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., last week, aims to change all that. The bill would make quality child care and preschool more available, and more affordable for lower-income working parents. It's a systemwide solution whose time has come.

The act would create a federal-state partnership to ensure that no working family earning less than 150% of the state median income would pay more than 7% of its income on child care, with lower-wage earners paying less or nothing at all.