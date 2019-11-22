WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Pension decision a step in the right direction?

About a month ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a task force report calling for the consolidation of downstate municipal fire and police pension funds and called for quick action by the legislature to pass it into law.

This past week, Pritzker got what he wanted — the House and Senate both passed the measure by large bipartisan margins.

The results prove two things, one impressive and one not:

— Pritzker, not surprisingly, stands in good stead with legislators.

— Rank-and-file legislators do not have either the stomach or the courage to take the time necessary to study complicated issues when party leaders crack the whip.

That’s why it’s hard to say whether the pension consolidation legislation that was passed is a good thing or not. It looks like it’s a step in the right direction, but, absent an examination of serious issues related to consolidation of roughly 650 local fire and police pensions into two, it’s difficult to say with confidence that it is.

One thing this move is not, however, is a big step in the right direction. At best, it’s a small step in the right direction for these mostly underfunded fire and police pensions.