WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Plan to challenge Biden victory is desperate, dangerous

Sen. Josh Hawley’s decision to challenge the election of Joe Biden as president is dangerous nonsense and desperately wrong in every way.

Missouri’s junior senator said Wednesday he’ll challenge the Electoral College results when Congress opens presidential ballots next week. He’s the first senator to make such a pledge.

If he follows through, both houses of Congress will needlessly debate the outcome of this year’s election, as millions of Americans battle a pandemic. What a waste.

See Hawley’s decision for what it is: misguided ambition, coupled with a shockingly cynical approach to democracy. Hawley’s lust for the White House, he is telling us, is more important than your right to vote.

He should forgo the challenge. If he does not, Missourians should never forget his craven effort to throw away the votes of millions of Americans.

It is anti-democratic. Any challenge to Joe Biden’s election has no basis in fact.

“I cannot vote to certify the Electoral College results on January 6,” Hawley said Wednesday, “without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws.”