WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Retailers correct in mandating masks

“No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service!”

No one would be surprised to see such a sign posted on the door of a business, especially one near a spot where lots of folks might routinely be barefoot and shirtless – a beach, for example. And, for the most part, people don’t flip out over the injustice of it all. They put on a shirt and shoes, or they don’t go into the store.

But these days, with the coronavirus pandemic raging across the land, there’s a small but wildly vocal contingent who view mandates requiring the wearing of masks as some sort of a government plot, an infringement of their rights as Americans.

There’s a word for this sort of thinking: “Hooey.” In America, we cherish our liberties. Always have, and always will. But they aren’t limitless. Never have been, and never will be.

The First Amendment to our Constitution, among other things, prohibits the federal government from silencing the citizenry. It reads, in part: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech.” The protections, of course, concern the rights of individuals in relation to their government.