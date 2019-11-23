WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Revisions in health care vital to all

Prescription drug costs are a problem, but hardly the only issue with American healthcare.

Business Insider recently reported that the average cost of childbirth, without complications, is $10,808. That cost can rise to $30,000 with pre-and post-natal care. A $30,000 expenditure is significant for anyone, particularly for young families.

Insurance issues add unnecessary complications and heartburn.

Another staffer reported a family member was contacted by the insurance company regarding coverage while still in the hospital. And, most families have spent long hours arguing with insurance companies over coverage for necessary drugs and wellness visits that are supposed to be covered.

The current system is leaking at the seams. Yet, our politicians are immobilized by ideology and fear of being voted out of office.

The Affordable Care Act was passed during the Obama administration to address some of these needs. Obviously, the ACA was not a panacea. However, repeal and replace that was promised has gone nowhere, leaving Americans to foot astronomical bills they cannot pay.

And, there is no viable alternative on the horizon, at least nothing that would garner support in both the House and Senate.