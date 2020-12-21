WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Save the monarch

Monarch butterfly, get in line.

Federal officials have acknowledged that the once ubiquitous orange-and-black visitor to backyards and gardens is a candidate for threatened or endangered status. Nonetheless, no immediate — nor even short-term — action will be taken to save them. Why? Because other species are at the front of the line, awaiting the designation.

The delay in a monarch rescue mission comes despite an unheard of public campaign on behalf of the butterfly. That campaign reached from school classrooms to garden clubs to environmental groups and government agencies. Since the effort began picking up speed in 2014, milkweed plants (a lifeline for monarchs) are being planted or nurtured countrywide.

Still, the monarch is all but disappearing. Its population in the eastern U.S. has dropped by about 80% since the mid-1990s, and it's worse in the West. The culprits are development, herbicides in cropland and global warming, which indirectly impacts the monarchs' annual migration.

Getting the monarch on the list now would require federal agencies to consider — consider — the effects of land development on the butterfly and its habitat.

That should happen without an endangered designation, but it doesn't.