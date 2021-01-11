WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Schools shouldn't police students' social media posts

In pre-internet America, there was a clear division of labor between schools and parents when it came to policing children's conduct: If a student misbehaved at school, teachers and administrators could take action. Unruly or insolent behavior at home was the parents' responsibility.

But now that children and teenagers can communicate with one another — and the wider world — online, some schools have disciplined students for what they say in cyberspace. In what could become a major First Amendment case, a school district in Pennsylvania has asked the Supreme Court to review a lower court decision that put limits on what schools can do in such situations.

If the court takes the case, it should be careful in any ruling not to obliterate the distinction between in-school and out-of-school speech — except in the rarest of circumstances.

This case originated in a teenager's disappointment. In 2017, a student at Mahanoy Area High School was frustrated when she failed to make the varsity cheerleading team.