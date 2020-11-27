WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Schools still not getting guidance on reopening

So it's a relief to see President-elect Joe Biden's incoming team making firmer plans. Like Trump, Biden's advisers affirm the importance of getting students in school, but in their case they lay out the steps needed to get there — such as encouraging the closure of indoor dining at restaurants and other high-risk commercial activities before closing the schools that have reopened so far, and in order to open the ones that have remained closed. Those businesses would need bailouts to survive the pandemic, but the priority needs to be clear: This country and its students cannot afford a year without learning if we can help it. And Zoom meetings aren't the answer.

Schools also need help understanding the parameters for safe reopening. We all do. When is it safe for students and teachers to be in the classroom? New York City, which already had reopened schools, now is closing them again after the rate of positive coronavirus tests more than doubled to 3%. But for New York state in general, a more generous figure of 5% is used. Other states and cities have their own rates.