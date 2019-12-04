WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Science must still keep an eye on the environment

A report out by the Better Government Association this week should concern every Illinoisan who cares about the air we breathe and the water we drink.

The report says, among other things, that in Region 5 of the Environmental Protection Agency -- Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio -- inspections for air, water and land pollution have dropped by more than 60% in the past three years. That drop is twice as big as other regions of the U.S., which average a 30% decrease in the number of inspections.

The report by BGA reporter Brett Chase adds that there are about 150 fewer scientists, technicians and other employees in the Chicago headquarters of Region 5 than before the Trump Administration took office.

It stands to reason that the fewer people you have whose job it is to protect our air and land and water, the less protection there will be.

The administration has repeatedly talked about freeing up business and industry from overburdensome federal directives. That's not the same thing as allowing businesses -- by virtue of the government carefully looking the other way -- to be in a position to pollute our land, air and water.