WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: SEC must step in, protect investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission needs to take a hard look at what happened here. But one thing should be clear: It's not the SEC's job to prevent investors from taking risks, even stupid ones, on Wall Street. It's to prevent investors from being taken by Wall Street.

One key question to be answered is whether anyone sought to manipulate grass-roots investors in order to make a quick profit off low-priced stocks. But messages encouraging people to join a crusade to hammer hedge funds aren't in and of themselves proof of an intent to manipulate. They may just be evidence that hedge funds are wildly unpopular. Short sellers can perform a valuable service by identifying companies whose stocks are overvalued, but they're more of a necessary evil than an upgrade.

More important, regulators and Congress need to find out why, exactly, the trading platforms intervened when they did. Robinhood tweeted that it was responding to market "volatility." Three other services blamed the restrictions on costs imposed by the company they rely on to clear trades. A rapid rise in share prices poses big risks for companies that do not charge fees. Still, they need to honor the terms they offered to investors, and they need to be both transparent and predictable in how they conduct business.