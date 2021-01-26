WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Senate needs to kill the filibuster

Previous Senate majorities of both parties defanged the filibuster to help them confirm nominees by a president from their party. And so far, the ship of state has not capsized. But defeating a filibuster on a proposed law or spending bill still requires 60 votes, which has allowed the minority party not just to obstruct major pieces of a president's agenda, but to prevent the Senate from even debating them.

Progressives have been saying for months that if Democrats won control of the White House and the Senate while keeping control of the House, they should kill the filibuster to keep Republicans from blocking legislation needed to address the multiple crises facing America. In their minds, it is the only way to allow for bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, narrow income inequality and tackle other progressive priorities.

Democrats did, indeed, win the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress, albeit wafer-thin ones. But if they think that eliminating the filibuster will give them the keys to the policy kingdom, they're missing the point.

Eliminating the filibuster will empower Republican majorities just as surely as Democratic ones. So it's silly to think that changing Senate rules would favor one party's agenda over the others. Any such advantage would merely be temporary.