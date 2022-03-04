WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: State should keep its financial powder dry

The state’s finances are in better shape, but still far, far away from being in good shape.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented his proposed 2022-23 state budget a few weeks ago, he won praise — in some quarters, it was particularly generous — for Illinois’ improved fiscal condition.

His $45.5 billion budget plan, by his count, included a surplus. There also was an extra $500 million payment to the state’s woefully financed public pensions and a contribution to the state’s rainy-day fund.

Gone were a $7.9 billion unpaid-bill backlog and $1.2 billion in late-interest-payment penalties for non-payments of those bills. Instead of the state’s financial rating being one notch above “junk” status, Pritzker bragged that it had soared to two notches above junk status and is on the verge of another move up.

Indeed, circumstances are so much better that Pritzker, who just happens to be running for re-election, proposed teeny, tiny, temporary reductions in sales, property and gas taxes.

What’s the explanation for Illinois’ dubious version of sound financial status? The answer is, at least in part, many billions of dollars in federal bailout money and an improvement in state tax receipts beyond what was anticipated.

Calling the state’s financial position “dramatically better than it was when Governor Pritzker took office,” Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, issued lavish praise.

“The governor’s use of the federal revenue support has been effective and fiscally reasonable, and it has helped improve the state’s financial condition, as has the growth in revenue,” he said “There’s a lot of positives in this budget.”

Msall is right. But Illinois is still a long way from good fiscal health. The state’s public pension contribution consumes 25% of the operating budget and federal money eventually will run out.

It’s important to bear those realities in mind.

That’s why recent proposals by Comptroller Susana Mendoza need to be taken with a grain of salt.

She has proposed doing away with a state law that imposes a 12% annual interest rate on unpaid bills to state vendors and another one that allows private investors to buy debt owed to vendors and collect the interest penalty.

For starters, Mendoza makes a sound point about the 12% interest penalty. The outrageous amount — 1% a month — was established by the 1993 Prompt Payment Act, the thinking being that the high rate would serve as a disincentive to sloppy financial management.

The law presumes state officials would never be so irresponsible as to not pay bills promptly and be penalized to that degree. But that’s exactly what our elected officials did.

The second program — the one allowing wealthy investors to buy vendor debt, sit back and cash in — is distasteful. But while they were taking advantage of an ugly situation, these investors also were bailing out cash-strapped business owners who needed the money to avoid financial disaster.

Mendoza seems to be confident that Illinois will not fall back into the sordid situation that resulted in the non-payment of bills that private investors exploited for financial gain.

But that confidence, in our view, is not justified considering the serious financial challenges Illinois still faces.

Modify the 12% interest rate to something less? Absolutely, particularly in this age of zero interest rates.

But betting on the kind of future solvency

that meeting monthly bills requires seems like a long shot.

Mendoza stated accurately that the people of Illinois finally have their “heads above water.” She also said — and most would agree — that “it is now when we need to take a hard look at what happened and to reform our policies so that taxpayers are not having to pay these exorbitant costs.”

No one is against reform, particularly the kind that saves money. But let’s reform first before taking steps based on the premise Illinois’ future financial news will all be good.

Champaign News-Gazette

