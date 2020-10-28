WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Stay safe in winter

The warm summer months gave us a slight advantage in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. Being able to dine outdoors, visit at a distance outdoors and enjoy time in parks and wilderness all let us use open spaces and fresh air to thwart transmission of the virus. But now colder weather is on the horizon and we’re headed back indoors where our risk goes up.

The good news is that after seven months of learning about how the coronavirus spreads, we now know more about how to make indoor spaces safer. And that means now is the time to take the steps we can to improve indoor air quality and do what we can to keep the virus in check.

Public health officials have been concerned that fall weather and return to indoor environments will cause a spike in COVID-19 infections because people cannot spread out as much indoors and because air doesn’t circulate inside the way it does outdoors, meaning it is much easier to inhale the infected respiratory droplets that spread the virus.

But heating, ventilation and air conditioning specialists have advice for all of us about how to make our indoor environments safer.