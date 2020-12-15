WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Suing Facebook won’t change what must be changed

It’s way past time that all of us understand how dominant technology companies have expanded in ways that could threaten American commerce as well as American life.

Companies like Google and Facebook have long taken advantage of the general public’s and Congress’s lack of awareness about how their businesses were structured to scale in ways that narrowed the internet superhighway to a few lanes. The federal government has now concluded both companies are monopolies and is suing to pull them apart.

The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Facebook filed last week, along with a similar suit filed by 48 states, represents the serious possibility that Facebook will be broken up and that its “buy or bury” approach to competition will no longer be permitted.

There will be a high bar to prove the case. Although the government’s allegations that Facebook stifled potential competitors’ access to its platform raises troubling questions that Facebook will have to answer.

Whatever the outcome, it will take years of hard-fought litigation to decide.

In the meantime, Congress cannot let the antitrust suits turn its attention from more urgent reforms that are needed for social media.