WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Supreme Court made wrong call on religious school aid

After religious schools were denied participation in the program, some parents challenged that decision. The Montana Supreme Court ruled that the entire scholarship program must be invalidated.

Writing for the majority in reversing that ruling, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that Montana's ban on aid to religious schools violated the First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion by discriminating against recipients of a government benefit "because of their religious character." He compared the Montana case to a 2017 decision in which the court held that the state of Missouri couldn't exclude religious schools from a program that subsidized the resurfacing of playgrounds.

But, as Justice Stephen G. Breyer pointed out in his dissent, that program and the Montana plan were "importantly different" from each other. Justice Elena Kagan made a similar point during oral arguments in the Montana case. She noted that the playground decision, in which she was part of the majority, involved a "completely secular public benefit."

Breyer wrote that the Montana case was much more like a 2004 case in which the court held that the state of Washington didn't violate the Constitution's guarantee of free excise of religion by excluding students studying for "a devotional theology degree" from a state scholarship program.