WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Targeted relief would be better

President Donald Trump’s call to raise the $600 payments included in the recent COVID relief plan to $2,000 gave Democrats the opportunity to deliver extra help to the economy while embarrassing the opposition. Their House majority, with support from 44 Republicans, quickly passed a measure to deliver the additional payments. The Republican-controlled Senate then blocked it. With crucial votes in Georgia’s Senate runoff looming, Republicans are at odds with each other and with their president, and obstructing a popular proposal to boot.

The only problem is that, as Democrats ought to realize, there are far better ways of spending those funds. Tempting as it might be to press their political advantage, they should pause and ask how best to help those in need.

When the first big COVID relief plan — the CARES Act — was enacted in March, there was a good case for including generous and near-universal per-person payments. These could be delivered faster than more carefully targeted supports, at a time when concerns were high that demand in the economy might slump. That’s no longer the situation. In the aggregate, household incomes and savings aren’t under pressure. If anything, as former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers points out, it’s the opposite. For the great majority, the constraint on spending is the pandemic’s narrowing of opportunities, not financial stress.