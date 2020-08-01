WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Test results too long delayed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Testing for COVID-19 has increased nationwide, but delays in processing those tests — and providing the results — are keeping some away from work or potentially putting asymptomatic people out in public to spread the virus.

A national program to increase test processing and turnaround times is desperately needed if the coronavirus is to be contained. White House officials have acknowledged the need for quicker turnaround times; what’s needed now is federal funding to increase laboratory testing capacity.

Laboratories that process the tests are being overwhelmed by the sheer numbers as total infections across the country have now topped the 4 million mark. Officials estimate 770,000 tests are being performed daily. With some labs taking weeks to process tests, health experts fear asymptomatic people who are not self-quarantining while awaiting results could be spreading the virus.

And those who are isolating are often missing significant work days — and paychecks — while sometimes waiting weeks for results that come back negative.