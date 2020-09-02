WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The CDC’s incredibly bad coronavirus testing advice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week was a bad one for the credibility of federal health officials, who have backtracked under fire from two ill-considered pandemic directives that were adopted under pressure from the White House.

It started Aug. 23 with the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, grossly overstating the benefits of giving COVID-19 patients blood plasma from people who’d recovered from the coronavirus. To support President Donald Trump’s announcement that the therapy was some sort of amazing breakthrough (it isn’t) and that the FDA would be giving it emergency approval, Hahn had said the treatment would save an additional 35 lives out of 100 patients treated. Other medical experts quickly pointed out, however, that the data showed no such thing, and on Aug. 25 Hahn publicly apologized.

The following day it was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s turn for embarrassment. A few days earlier the CDC had quietly updated its coronavirus testing guidelines to discourage people who have been exposed to the virus from getting tested, a move roundly criticized by scientists, doctors and virtually every U.S. public health expert in the country.