WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The disaster our election could be

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lest we change course, we are hurtling toward a disaster of epic proportions.

Four years ago, Russian agents interfered to aid Donald Trump with propaganda and other dishonest meddling. There’s no reason to think that they or someone else won’t try something this year; we must be ready, and there are troubling signs to the contrary.

But now another, probably bigger enemy to safe voting is here: coronavirus. Polling sites are typically crowded, and election workers are usually older, as are millions of voters. Business as usual will get people killed, and voters know it.

The solution is in the mail. Just as Amazon and other delivery outfits have connected homebound people with goods, the Post Office can get Americans their ballots and get those ballots back to be counted.

Primary elections since March have been a beta test of this new reality, as state after state has moved to boost postal ballots, joining the five states with 100% mail voting: Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah. Despite typically low vote totals, a flood of mail-in ballots was hard for many jurisdictions to handle.

November must, must, must work better, or 2020 will make 2000 look like child’s play.