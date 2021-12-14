WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The focus on cash in world athletics

In some professional sports circles, apparently all it takes to make athletes forget their high-minded principles is the waving of a wad of dollars under their noses. Sure, they’re quick to take a symbolic knee or wear an armband to raise awareness for a good cause, but lonely are those brave athletes who dare to sacrifice participation in high-dollar tournaments to warn oppressive governments against outrageous human rights abuses.
Consider the case of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Last month, she alleged on social media that she was sexually abused by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and top organizer of the upcoming Winter Olympics in China. Peng quickly went missing. The government wiped out everything she had ever posted online anywhere. In no time, it was as if she had never existed.
Her disappearance raised serious concerns within the tennis world, prompting top players to voice public concerns. China responded by posting a statement purportedly from Peng retracting her own allegations. “I’m not missing, nor am I unsafe. I’ve just been resting at home and everything is fine,” a posting in her name said. It was, of course, a work of pure fiction by her Chinese government captors.
Recommended for you…
The Women’s Tennis Association boldly announced suspension of all its events in China and Hong Kong. “In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” association Chairman Steve Simon stated. He acknowledged the “financial ramifications” of this decision.
The association waited for the professional sporting world to line up in solidarity and put China on notice. And the sporting world responded with a collective yawn.
The International Tennis Federation’s president, David Haggerty, fretted that withdrawing from China would “punish a billion people.” (Translation: punish the bank accounts of Big Tennis.) He insisted, of course, that the federation stands in support of women’s rights and blah, blah, blah. But sorry, Peng, tennis will go on.
The United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. Australia and Britain joined in. But diplomats don’t compete and don’t draw global viewers. Athletes do.
A preferred tactic by oppressive governments to rehabilitate their tarnished images is to engage in “sportswashing” — sponsoring high-dollar events to distract the global viewing public from all that nasty human rights stuff. Just ask Saudi Arabia. The Guardian reports that the kingdom has spent at least $1.5 billion on big events like golf championships, a Formula One race, tennis tournaments and horse races to help people forget Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the murder of Washington Post opinion writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Governments can try all they want to sportswash their image, but success depends on athletes wearing sunglasses to hide the dollar signs in their eyes.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
48 Olympic athletes with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
Crowds came out to watch the Olympic triathlon mixed relay race in Tokyo on Saturday (July 31) defying calls from the authorities for people t…
The IOC has repeatedly avoided using words referring directly to Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegation against a former high-ranking government official, or the possibility she has restricted freedom. Instead, statements after the video calls cited only “her situation.”