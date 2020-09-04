WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The things we missed out on in summer 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we head into the last weekend of summer, it’s worth taking stock of what was lost in our June, July and August of discontent brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parades. Sure, they’re hokey. And it’s usually the same floats, and fire engines and bands in every parade. This year we had to make do with memories.

Movies. How is it possible that movie theaters are so cold in hot, hot August that bringing a sweater is a serious consideration? It’s a mystery we’ll have to wait until next year to ponder once more.

Fireworks. Another July Fourth tradition that never fails to uplift, no matter if it’s your first or 75th. Wonder what happened to all the glow-in-the-dark lights kids seem to wear as headgear every year.

Stadiums. There’s a reason the Romans built their stadiums big. Watching an athletic competition or a concert with tens of thousands of other people is part of the human experience. A wave on the couch doesn’t cut it.

Baseball, see above.

Festivals. Whether they’re for music, food, politics, crafts, or just neighborhood camaraderie, big outdoor gatherings were out this summer in a big way.