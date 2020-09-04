WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: The things we missed out on in summer 2020

As we head into the last weekend of summer, it’s worth taking stock of what was lost in our June, July and August of discontent brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Parades. Sure, they’re hokey. And it’s usually the same floats, and fire engines and bands in every parade. This year we had to make do with memories.
Movies. How is it possible that movie theaters are so cold in hot, hot August that bringing a sweater is a serious consideration? It’s a mystery we’ll have to wait until next year to ponder once more.
Fireworks. Another July Fourth tradition that never fails to uplift, no matter if it’s your first or 75th. Wonder what happened to all the glow-in-the-dark lights kids seem to wear as headgear every year.
Stadiums. There’s a reason the Romans built their stadiums big. Watching an athletic competition or a concert with tens of thousands of other people is part of the human experience. A wave on the couch doesn’t cut it.
Baseball, see above.
Festivals. Whether they’re for music, food, politics, crafts, or just neighborhood camaraderie, big outdoor gatherings were out this summer in a big way.
Cotton candy, caramel corn, fried Oreos and all the other junk you eat at those festivals.
Back yard parties. There may have been a few here and there, but the prospect of contagion was just too much for most people.
Humidity. Yes, we love to complain about it. But there’s something about being out with friends on a muggy night in July that is quintessential summer.
Of course, all of this pales when you think about the people we lost to the virus this summer.
So, the summer of 2020 was a season of loss. The things we miss because they were fun are the least of what is gone.
As we turn toward fall with the future of the virus unclear, it’s up to all of us to remember what we lost in this summer of the virus.
The Capital, Annapolis, Md.
