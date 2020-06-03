WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: There is something you can do in response to George Floyd's death: Open a conversation about race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Everyone should be outraged at the death of George Floyd and should join us in asking hard questions and pushing for change.

It should be clear that this country has made strides in recent decades, but it should also be self-evident that more work needs to be done. It is true that legal barriers to equality have fallen. In fact, many of our institutions have altered policies and many are led by people who themselves have suffered the scourge of racism. So there is a desire and an opportunity to do things differently.

We will have more to say about administering our system of criminal justice and of creating the right cultures within governmental institutions in the days and weeks ahead, but right now as we face curfews and grapple with the enormity of the events we are now living through, we would like to suggest pausing to ask an uncomfortable question: Have we really engaged on an individual and family level a thoughtful, inclusive, and open minded discussion about race, about the challenges our history presents and about suffering and grievance so many of our fellow citizens feel or live every day?