WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: This time, we must be sure PPP works better

In the wake of a lousy November jobs report, we pray Congress snaps out of its inexplicable and damaging dawdling and swiftly agrees on a new stimulus deal to help millions who’ve lost their jobs, are hungry, and stand to suffer even more when unemployment and other benefits expire at month’s end.

Such stimulus is a necessary weapon for state and local officials battling COVID’s second wave, who can’t reasonably implement new restrictions on businesses without subsidizing the economic suffering such restrictions will cause.

A promising $908 billion bipartisan compromise framework includes $288 billion worth of new Paycheck Protection Program and economic injury disaster loans. Good. But lawmakers shouldn’t reauthorize new funds for those programs without reforming their design and implementation, to avoid repeating mistakes made in the pandemic’s earliest days.