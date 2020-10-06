WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Time for a flu shot

As much as we’d all like to see things return to normal as quickly as possible, the reality is that the threat of COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while. Health officials and politicians offer varying opinions on when an effective vaccine might be available, so face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing remain the best bets for stopping the spread.

As if COVID-19 worries were not enough, we also have the annual flu season rapidly approaching, and the last thing health officials want to see is a double whammy of influenza cases and coronavirus infections arriving at the same time.

That’s why it’s more important than ever for as many Americans as possible to take one simple health precaution — get a flu shot.

Combating the flu during a pandemic has health officials worried that trying to treat both respiratory diseases at the same time could overwhelm the health care system with a surge in hospitalizations. During the 2019-2020 flu season, which stretched from roughly October to March, there were more than 56 million flu cases in the United States and nearly 740,000 hospitalizations.