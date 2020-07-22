WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Time to bail out child care providers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe, just maybe, Congress is finally getting serious about helping parents get back to work.

There's growing bipartisan support among lawmakers for a major relief package that could help child care providers meet the enormous coronavirus-related challenges that have forced some centers to suspend operations and left others barely hanging on. The ongoing pandemic could cause roughly 40% of child care facilities to close permanently, according to a survey of 5,000 providers. If they go down, so will the prospects of working parents and the economy _ parents with minor children make up almost one-third of the nation's workforce.

The fundamental problem is that in the current environment, child care providers lose money whenever they open their doors. To help minimize exposure and contain outbreaks, facilities are limited to 10 kids per classroom no matter the age, down from 24 in classrooms with older children. Typically, providers need to have 80% of their seats filled to make a profit, but they're required now to operate at 40% to 60% capacity.

They still need teachers to oversee those smaller classes. And they need aides to escort children into their facilities because parents are required to drop kids off outside.