WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Tokyo Olympics could turn into a coronavirus superspreader

The International Olympic Committee should postpone this summer's Tokyo Games or cancel them altogether.

It's the only responsible thing to do as the coronavirus threat continues unabated throughout most of the world.

The Japanese government recently expanded emergency measures to combat what top health experts acknowledge is a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases there. It closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and department stores in Tokyo and banned spectators from attending sporting events.

Yet the IOC continues to plow ahead with plans to fly in 11,000 athletes and hundreds of coaches and officials from 200 countries. It's reckless.

When the IOC in March 2020 postponed plans to hold the Games last summer, it said the delay would ensure they would serve this summer as a beacon of hope for the end of the pandemic. The emergence of highly contagious coronavirus variants and the slow progress of vaccinations makes that impossible.

Proceeding with the Games risks making the Tokyo Olympics one of the worst superspreader events in history.