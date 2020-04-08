WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Too bad we can’t use cheap gasoline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We do love a road trip, the longer the better.

Instead, we’re all gassed up with nowhere to go. Americans in much of the country are stuck at home to halt the potential spread of coronavirus, or working harder than ever at jobs deemed critical for the health and welfare of humanity. It is an unnatural constriction on the freedom U.S. citizens have taken for granted, but one we accept for the good of the country.

Gasoline prices reflect the drop in demand for fuel. Energy analysts at IHS Markit predict U.S. gasoline consumption will drop by as much as 50% during the shelter-in-place period.

Across the U.S., regular gasoline prices last week were, on average, $2 a gallon, 69 cents lower than a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration. But this is not a great opportunity to buy canisters of gasoline to store in the garage; gasoline only lasts a few months outside of professional storage, and who knows when we can get back behind the wheel again.