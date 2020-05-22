WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Treasury must help with recovering funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not long after the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks began going out to American taxpayers, the reports started popping up: People were receiving stimulus payments that had been sent to their dead relatives. In some cases, checks were showing up to stimulate the spending of people who had been dead for quite a few years.

The stimulus payments were a massive undertaking involving dispersing more than $200 million to taxpayers in a matter of weeks in an attempt to keep families afloat while the economy was nearly completely shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Considering the complexity of the endeavor, it’s not surprising that some mistakes were made.

The problem has come in the wake of these errors. The U.S. Treasury Department has not yet come clean with enough information about how the mistakes happened or what’s being done to correct them. It isn’t even known how many mistaken payments were made or how much stimulus money they account for.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said people who erroneously received the payments for deceased relatives should return the money. Wanting to do the right thing, many survivors of the deceased payment recipients wanted to do just that, but it took weeks for the department to offer instructions on just how to send the money back.