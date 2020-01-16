WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Trump and nation need fair Senate trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said it's essential to hear testimony from witnesses with personal and direct knowledge of the president's alleged abuses of power. That includes documents and witnesses the White House withheld during the House investigation, "so that as jurors we have all of the relevant information to pursue the truth and do impartial justice."

"The American people rightly expect the Senate to allow all of the evidence and facts regarding the charges against the president to be considered during the trial, and I hope some Republicans will join Democrats to make sure the Senate approaches this moment with the seriousness it requires," she said.

If there's a truncated trial with no witnesses, "in effect what the Senate will have said to the presidency is, 'as long as your party controls the Senate, we're not going to hold you accountable,'" said Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University.

Some believe Trump has been treated unfairly. Now that he's officially impeached by the House, the Senate is an opportunity to provide a fair trial. But that won't be done by short-circuiting the process. A sham trial could actually hurt Trump's standing with the 10 to 15% of undecided voters, Clayton said.