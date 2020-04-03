WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Trump must keep listening to experts on COVID-19

Trump’s inconsistent statements about COVID-19 have also not been helpful in getting people to take this public health threat seriously. He downplayed the disease’s spread earlier this year, and since then his statements have varied week to week.

The presidential social distancing guidelines, which were announced March 16, were helpful. They include avoiding nonessential travel and eating out, as well as avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. But last week’s “open things up by Easter” announcement suggested wrongly that the epidemic would be under control by the holiday.

The month ahead is critical in containing the virus, and everyone needs to help by staying home to break the chain of infection. Trump should keep pounding on the presidential bully pulpit. Given the bitter political divisions in this country, some will need to hear the message directly from him.

Sadly, it’s not difficult to find examples of those still not taking COVID-19 seriously. Spring-break revelers from across the country jammed Florida beaches. A church in that same state is still gathering worshipers together. With COVID-19 symptoms appearing from two to 14 days from exposure, we are just beginning to learn what role this recklessness is playing in the disease’s spread.