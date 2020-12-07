WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: US must not ignore the world

If we ignore the world, the world might not ignore us

(TNS)

Dec. 7—

Sixty years before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the people of the United States were jolted by the day that will live in infamy, the Imperial Japanese Navy's attack on Pearl Harbor.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt led the nation into the world war being waged already. Most people date that war from Sept. 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. Others look four years ahead of that date, for Japan's war in Manchuria; others, Italy's attack on Abyssinia.

What those events had in common was not just aggression and territorial aggrandizement. They were assaults on the international system, only about 20 years old, that was trying to prevent another war like that of 1914-1918, which killed millions worldwide.

But in FDR's words, the day of infamy was Dec. 7, 1941. With the passage of time, there are fewer heroes of that day still with us.