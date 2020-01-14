WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Use US-Iran pause to pursue diplomacy

It is indeed a "good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world," as President Donald Trump said Jan. 8, that "Iran appears to be standing down."

Now it's time for Trump to stand up for a coherent Mideast strategy that goes beyond inconsistent tactics that alternately suggest impending withdrawal and deepening involvement. While there are occasional successes, the current approach alienates allies and emboldens adversaries.

Specifically, the administration must articulate a clearer objective regarding Iran. It shouldn't be regime change, as some hawks hope, but should focus instead on preventing proliferation. A nuclear-armed Iran would not only be an existential threat to some countries but also trigger a Mideast deployment dash.

The Iran nuclear deal was designed to preclude that. But Trump scrapped that pact (more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA) and embarked on a "maximum pressure" campaign that has backfired. In the wake of the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Tehran announced that it would no longer abide by the deal's nuclear-enrichment limits. And in response to the U.S. pulling out of the deal and ratcheting up sanctions, the theocracy has responded with a maximum-pressure campaign of its own that has deeply destabilized the region.