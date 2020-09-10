WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Vaccine must be safe, effective and widely used

The federal government should be sending a single message about a coronavirus vaccine — that when one arrives, it will be safe and effective. Yet President Donald Trump continues to tease anxious Americans about a pre-election surprise. And some of the nation’s top health officials are parroting the administration’s talking points and focusing on the calendar.
Of course, time is of the essence. But the science needs to prevail, and clinical trials must take their course. This is not the time to cut corners to score political points. Americans must have confidence in the vaccine so that enough of them agree to get vaccinated.
Trump has an obvious political interest in promising a vaccine around the corner, so it’s no surprise he is touting the theme in the closing weeks before the Nov. 3 election. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now notified public health officials in all 50 states to prepare to distribute a vaccine by late October. The guidelines were sent the same day that Trump said during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention that the United States “will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner.”
States, the federal government and the private sector need time to prepare for a rollout of this magnitude. But the CDC guidance was vague, acknowledging the “evolving and uncertain” landscape with a vaccine, raising questions of whether these were genuine planning documents or political hype. The move came days after the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, apologized for echoing Trump in overstating the life-saving benefits of convalescent plasma in treating patients suffering with COVID-19.
These agencies and others involved in managing the pandemic are both the vanguard and a last line of defense in protecting public health. They should be unquestionably above political suspicion and guarded about raising unrealistic expectations. Vaccines are generally developed in a four-stage process, and currently, several pharmaceutical companies are testing their drugs in Phase 3 trials. Dozens of other candidate vaccines are in various stages of development. The U.S. effort, called Operation Warp Speed, hopes to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.
America’s experience and ability to manufacture and distribute a vaccine is enormous, once scientists figure out which ones work. There’s no need to raise uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine by overselling the science or short-circuiting the rigor of the development process. Politicizing the virus is one thing; doing the same to a remedy would be disastrous. The coronavirus has killed 189,000 Americans. It has cost the country trillions of dollars in lost business, jobs, income and staggering government debt. The last thing the country needs is a drug that doesn’t work or a climate of distrust that discourages people from getting vaccinated.
A vaccine is vital for getting the economy and society back on track. Consumers need the confidence to leave home more often. Workers need it to return to the office. And all Americans need confidence in the nation’s scientists and regulators. Their handling of these clinical trials will affect broader attitudes about vaccinations. The stakes require getting this right. That should be the government’s chief focus and public pledge.
