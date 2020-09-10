WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Vaccine must be safe, effective and widely used

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government should be sending a single message about a coronavirus vaccine — that when one arrives, it will be safe and effective. Yet President Donald Trump continues to tease anxious Americans about a pre-election surprise. And some of the nation’s top health officials are parroting the administration’s talking points and focusing on the calendar.

Of course, time is of the essence. But the science needs to prevail, and clinical trials must take their course. This is not the time to cut corners to score political points. Americans must have confidence in the vaccine so that enough of them agree to get vaccinated.

Trump has an obvious political interest in promising a vaccine around the corner, so it’s no surprise he is touting the theme in the closing weeks before the Nov. 3 election. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now notified public health officials in all 50 states to prepare to distribute a vaccine by late October. The guidelines were sent the same day that Trump said during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention that the United States “will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner.”