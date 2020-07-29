WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Virus already winning vs. baseball

Make no mistake, we have been rooting for MLB action for months, the return of the Orioles and the other franchises a much-needed relief for stuck-at-home sports fans already weary of watching “encore” performances from baseball seasons past. But we could not have predicted that three games into a 60-game season, the whole enterprise would look to be on the verge of coming apart at the seams. As Dr. Anthony Fauci observed Tuesday, the season is already in danger. We don’t much enjoy the possibility of anyone, no matter how well paid or youthful and vital, risking his life for the amusement of television viewers. And it’s certainly not acceptable when it extends to front office staff down to secretaries and trainers. Is this Camden Yards or the Colosseum in ancient Rome?

Did Commissioner Rob Manfred and his minions think this through? Actually, they appear to have made quite an effort. Baseball imposed elaborate precautions after weeks of negotiations with the players’ union. Lots of testing. No high-fives, spitting, licking of fingers or chest-bumping. Personal protective gear worn off the field. There are even protocols about how to get to the games (driving alone is best). The problem more likely stems from each team’s base of operations. The Marlins happen to exist in Florida where there’s been a stunning 79% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 4, with Dade County among the areas hardest hit.