WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Voter registration surge bodes well for democracy

Regardless of the outcome, the election of 2020 could go down in history as a great awakening of American democracy. The chaos of the past four years, combined with this year's pandemic and racial unrest, has coalesced into what appears to be record voter turnout.

That turnout is fueled in large part by first-time voters. As of last week, according to USA Today, more than 6 million first-time voters across the nation had already cast ballots; at a similar point in the 2016 election, an estimated 4.4 million first-time voters had participated.

That burgeoning interest in voting is not limited to those who are newly eligible to vote. While citizens who have reached the voting age of 18 over the past four years and newly naturalized citizens have turned out, so have older voters who previously were never motivated to cast a ballot. TargetSmart estimates that about 40 percent of first-time voters are over the age of 40.

For many, there had been a lingering sense that their vote didn't matter or that they didn't care enough to become informed. A combination of ignorance about the candidates and apathy about the process for years has undermined voter turnout in the United States.

This year, for many, that has given way to a desire for having their voices heard.