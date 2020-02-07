WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Voters will still have their say

It ended quietly and mostly as expected Wednesday, with a decisive vote in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate that chose not to call witnesses or consider new evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

So, what, if anything, was gained by the nation’s third impeachment of a U.S. president? Will history judge the process as the beginning of the end of Trump’s presidency, or as a Democratic political blunder that gave new momentum to his reelection campaign?

Those Americans who followed the House inquiry and the Democratic-controlled chamber’s impeachment votes learned much about the inner workings of the Trump administration. It wasn’t pretty.

The case died in the Senate, where Trump’s allies, including some who worship the red-state ground he walks on, faced a test: Take their role seriously or choose the politically expedient path to move to a vote without seeking the truth.

That they chose to acquit Trump was no surprise. And, in fact, many reasonable Americans were torn over removing a president from office — based on this set of charges — just months before an election. But those senators who rejected fact-finding and gave little or no consideration to alternatives such as censure will eventually face their own voters, for better or worse.