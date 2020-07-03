WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: We have to be willing to sacrifice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We might as well admit it: Many of us have been acting like recalcitrant children when it comes to the basics of dealing with this pesky pandemic.

We understand why. It’s inconvenient to wear a mask. It’s equally inconvenient to wash your hands through two recitations of the ABC song, to frequently sanitize your work site fixtures, and to refrain from gathering with groups of people from outside your immediate households.

But none of those inconveniences is anywhere near the bother of being infected with COVID-19 and being symptomatic. They’re not even as inconvenient as having the virus and having to be quarantined two weeks. And don’t forget the inconvenience you’re causing others if you’re asymptomatic and you unwittingly spread the disease to others, some of whom are, perhaps, already dealing with health issues that put them at greater risk.

It’s hard to stick with it. It goes against our natures. But sacrifices need to be made, if we want to make progress.

It’s likely that we’ll go back and forth a bit, having restrictions eased then reinstated. Let’s all try to stick with it next time around.

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.

